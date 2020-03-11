UPDATE: Siouxland District Health Department shares information on COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) held a press conference to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Wednesday.

Officials said there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, but the meeting was held to share information with the public.

Kevin Grieme, SDHD Director of Health, said there is no need for stockpiling toilet paper or for healthy people to wear masks.

When asked by media if the majority of people who become infected with the virus recover, Grieme confirmed that is the case.

The conference took place in the Emergency Operations Center on Western Iowa Tech’s campus in Sioux City.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

The CDC states that, as of March 11, there are 938 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths in the U.S. Theses are from 38 reporting states and the Disctirct of Columbia.

In Iowa, there are 13 positive cases with 27 pending. There are also 46 negative cases. The Iowa DEpartment of Publit Health said they are monitoring 112 people with 42 who completed monitoring.

In Nebraska, there are five cases, One which is confirmed and another 4 that are presumptive. There are another 16 cases undergoing further testing and 47 that tested negative.

Five have also tested positive in South Dakota. Officials said there was one death that is possibly linked the virus. There are two pending cases and 13 that tested negative.

