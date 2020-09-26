Siouxland District Health Department to hold adult flu clinic in October

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An adult flu clinic will be available in Moville at the Senior Center on October 16.

At the Senior Center in Moville from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) is offering flu shots to adults. Social distancing and masks are required at this event.

A press release from the SDHD states that participants with Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan should bring their card with them to the event. Anyone with Medicare or Medicare Advantage Plan will be billed; people with other insurance will be required to pay at the service by cash or check. The cost of the regular flu vaccine is $30, and the high dose of the flu vaccine will be $55.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu shot, staying away from sick people, and washing your hands to protect yourself from influenza.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and feeling tired while common cold symptoms include sneezing, stuffy nose, sore throat, and a mild cough.