Siouxland District Health Department says increase in confirmed cases is due to more testing, spread of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department has released more information as to why there’s a surge of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county is seeing a serious increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said on Sunday that they’ve reported 95 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 491 confirmed cases.

The health department reported only 27 confirmed cases in Woodbury County on April 17.

SDHD mentions that it’s working to provide as much information as they can to Woodbury County residents while remaining complaint with Iowa’s laws that impose what information may be released and who may release it.

Health officials said there are many questions and concerns about what’s causing the upsurge in the case number count and part of the reason for the rise is that there has been a notable increase in testing for COVID-19 that’s happening within Siouxland.

SDHD reports that as the testing goes up, there will be more confirmed cases are identified that will require a follow-up and may also call for more needed tests of the contacts of the current positive cases.

Health officials mention it’s a cycle that will likely continue in the near future and they anticipate to continue seeing the increase of confirmed cases and testing numbers.

We know this is a difficult time for many of us. Many closures are affecting daily life and the concern about COVID-19 is real and understandable. It’s important for residents to know when it seems there are many things they cannot control, they can control their own personal actions. It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals. From Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Director

The health department said Iowa law (Iowa Code Chapter 22) prohibits a local public health department from releasing information that could identify a person of business identified with an illness.

Officials also said the law does allow for the Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health or the Iowa State Medical Director to release information that they deem necessary.

Siouxland District health mentions its working closely with the state in an effort to help work out the uncertainties and work to help lower the spread of the virus.

The health department said it would like to acknowledge that a noteworthy number of the people in Siouxland who have tested positive work in another state in industries that are especially hit hard by COVID-19.