Siouxland District Health Department receives 3,000 doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5 through 11 earlier this month and doses of the vaccine already arrived in Siouxland.

A shipment of 3,000 vaccines arrived at the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) early Thursday morning.

The deputy director of the health department, Tyler Brock, said parents and kids now have a decision to make.

“We are glad that parents have the opportunity now to get their kids vaccinated. This is a population that hasn’t had the opportunity yet, and so they haven’t had the choice to make and now they do,” said Brock.

Brock also added the vaccines will be sent to hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Siouxlanders can call the health department to schedule an appointment for their kids.