Siouxland District Health Department provides information on COVID-19 including testing for the virus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has released information for people that aren’t sure how to know if they’ve been infected with COVID-19, if they have it, and what they should do about it.

Health officials are reminding people of Iowa’s information hotline that’s available at 211 to answer those kind of questions.

SDHD said if you’re ill and feel that you need to visit a healthcare provider, it’s important to call first.

Your healthcare provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or can recover at home.

The health department mentions that there may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.

Your provider will also determine if you need to be tested for the virus.

SDHD said if you don’t have a primary care physician, you can call the Siouxland Community Health Center to schedule a visit with a provider by calling 712-252-2477.

Health officials mention that it’s important that you don’t show up in the hospital emergency rooms without speaking to your physicians unless it’s a medical emergency.

Someone should call ahead to inform the hospital that you will be coming in so that they can provide you with any special instructions before you arrive there.

The Siouxland District Health Department said it’s important to know that 80% of the people who get COVID-19 will have mild to moderate illness that’s similar to a bad cold.

They mention that if this is how you are feeling to take these steps: