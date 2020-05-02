Siouxland District Health Department provides an update on COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County is continuing to experience notable increases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of May 2, there are 1,114 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 229 of them have recovered.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) reported the second virus-related death on Saturday morning.

The health department said in addition to the rise in testing that’s available locally, there has also been a great deal of targeted testing that has happened in the area among specific groups and facilities where COVID-19 activity is known to be high.

Health officials mention that much of this is occurring outside of the county and state but includes many Woodbury County residents.

SDHD said that as the increase of testing is taking place, more confirmed cases are identified that will require a follow-up and may also call for more needed testing of contacts of the current cases.

The health department mentions it’s a cycle that will likely continue for the near future and they’re anticipating to see the testing numbers and confirmed cases continuing to grow.

“This unprecedented time is not easy. We want everyone to know that the actions they are taking – staying away from groups of people and keeping a six-foot distance from other individuals – are important and make a difference,” said Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Department Director.

Those actions are also known as social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation earlier in the week to allow some types of businesses to reopen and lift the gathering requirements for certain counties that started on Friday.

The proclamation applies to 77 of the 99 counties in Iowa where COVID-19 activity remains the lowest.

These new guidelines don’t apply to any of the organizations in Woodbury County due to the ongoing significant coronavirus activity.

“It’s important for residents and businesses in Woodbury County to remember COVID-19 is still spreading in our community. We aren’t out of the woods yet. There is still a lot of work to be done, so we need everyone to continue practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus,” said Director Grieme.