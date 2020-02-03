Siouxland District Health Department pick for “Move Your Way” nationwide campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has been selected as one of the eight communities from across the U.S. to pilot the “Move Your Way” campaign.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services created the campaign to promote the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

The guidelines aim to help people understand how much physical activity they need to be healthy and how to fit into their daily lives.

The SDHD will be a part of the campaign for nine months.

For more information on the Move Your Way campaign, go to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.