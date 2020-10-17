Siouxland District Health Department hosts flu shot clinic in Moville

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Flu season is here, and one rural community had the chance to catch up on their seasonal shot.

The Siouxland District Health Department offered adult flu shots at Moville’s Senior Center.

People 65 and older were offered a high dose of the shot, and those younger were offered a regular shot.

A nurse with Siouxland Direction Health said it’s especially important to take added precautions during the pandemic.

“We’re doing it here in October because it’s the beginning of the flu season. We want to hit them early in the season so we protect them throughout the winter cold months,” said Liv Skaare, a nurse.

The CDC reminds everyone in addition to flu shots, daily precautions like washing hands and social distancing are important.

