Siouxland District Health Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department will host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, July 8 from 3:00pm-5:00pm in the lobby of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center.

A single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to Iowa residents ages 18 and older. Individuals will be able to register on site, no pre-registration is required.

The public vaccine clinic is another effort to meet people where they are and to increase the vaccination rate that is currently at 39% in Woodbury County.