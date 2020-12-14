SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department and Dakota County held a joint press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss their COVID-19 vaccinations plans.
Watch a replay of the press conference above.
The SDHD and Dakota County Health Department released a PSA Monday morning. Watch it below.
Latest Stories
- WATCH: Nebraska certifies Electoral College votes
- Siouxland District Health Department, Dakota County Health to speak on COVID-19 vaccine plan
- South Dakota health care providers receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center offering tree recycling after Christmas
- Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit