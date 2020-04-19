Siouxland District Health Department confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed seven more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county’s total of cases for the virus is at 43.

According to the SDHD, the age/gender breakdown of the seven new cases are:

Two women between the ages of 18 and 40

Two women between the ages of 41 and 60

One man between the ages of 18 and 40

Two men between the ages of 41 and 60

The health department said more information will be provided on its website later on Sunday.