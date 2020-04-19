Siouxland District Health Department confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed seven more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
The county’s total of cases for the virus is at 43.
According to the SDHD, the age/gender breakdown of the seven new cases are:
- Two women between the ages of 18 and 40
- Two women between the ages of 41 and 60
- One man between the ages of 18 and 40
- Two men between the ages of 41 and 60
The health department said more information will be provided on its website later on Sunday.