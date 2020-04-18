Siouxland District Health Department confirms nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department confirms nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 36.

SDHD said that the gender/age breakdown for the new cases are:

  • One male (0-17)
  • Three male (18-40)
  • One male ((41-60)
  • One female (0-17)
  • Two female (18-40)
  • One female (41-60)

Health officials mention that 19 people have recovered from the virus.

SDHD said that there have been three total hospitalizations with two of them hospitalized and discharged.

The Siouxland District Health Department also said that there have been 700 tests performed and 664 of them came back negative.

Courtesy of the Siouxland District Health Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories