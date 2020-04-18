SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department confirms nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 36.

SDHD said that the gender/age breakdown for the new cases are:

One male (0-17)

Three male (18-40)

One male ((41-60)

One female (0-17)

Two female (18-40)

One female (41-60)

Health officials mention that 19 people have recovered from the virus.

SDHD said that there have been three total hospitalizations with two of them hospitalized and discharged.

The Siouxland District Health Department also said that there have been 700 tests performed and 664 of them came back negative.