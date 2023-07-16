SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The Siouxland District Health Department hosted a free community-wide health fair on Saturday featuring several activities and prizes.

During the fair, Siouxlanders got to have some fun while learning about the several programs and services provided through SDHD. Free snacks along with door prizes for swim passes, yard games, movie passes, and launchpad admission were also drawn.

Kevin Grieme with Siouxland District Health told KCAU 9 this provided Siouxlanders a more personal way to get to know the staff and what the organization does.

“I think it’s important for us to provide to community a chance to maybe meet us outside of the regular appointments. And more importantly is we’re hoping the people that maybe haven’t taken advantage, to come in and to seek our services maybe become better aware of outreach such as this,” said Greime.

The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Greime states that he hopes to continue doing this event every year.