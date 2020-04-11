Siouxland District Health Department announces three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, brings total to 18

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) announced on Saturday that there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

That brings the total number of positive cases to 18.

The three new cases are two women and one man, all between the ages of 41 and 60.

The SDHD said that the current number of tests completed is 496 and eight people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials mention that the total number of hospitalized and discharged remains each at one.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.