Siouxland District Health Department adjusts to IDPH’s quarantine recommendations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) made changes to the Iowa quarantine recommendations for people who have been exposed to coronavirus.

According to a press release, the IDPH changed their restrictions due to observations made during exposure between COVID-19 positive people and contacts. The observation displayed that contacts were less likely to be infected if both parties were wearing a face covering.

The Siouxland District Health Department will be adapting to these changes. The changes are listed below.

Close contacts of COVID-positive cases will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was consistently worn by both people during the exposure.

Household/residential contacts and contacts in health care settings will still have a 14-day quarantine recommendation.

Any type of face covering is acceptable; however, a face shield is not considered a face covering, and quarantine is still required if one or both people were wearing a face shield only.

People currently in quarantine may discontinue that quarantine if both people were wearing a face-covering during the time of exposure.

This is not a replacement for social distancing, but it should reduce the number of quarantines in school and work settings.

This does NOT change the isolation requirements for people that are actually sick or COVID positive to isolate from others until they have had no fever for at least 24 hours (that is one full day of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) and their other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared or since they had a positive COVID-19 test if they are asymptomatic.

The SDHD reminds the public to continue to wear face coverings consistently and correctly along with social distancing, staying home when sick, and frequently washing hands.