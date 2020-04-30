Siouxland District Health and Sioux City Parks and Rec to host community scavenger hunt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health is partnering with Sioux City Parks and Recreation for a Move Your Way community scavenger hunt.

They have partnered because the Siouxland District Health Department said they want to remind folks that staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy during this time or quarantine.

Residents can still visit community trails and open spaces as a way of relieving stress, getting fresh air, and to be physically active.

The Move Your Way community scavenger hunt is a virtual event that allows participants to seek out Move Your Way yard signs placed along various Sioux City trails.

When a participant finds a sign, they must take a picture of themselves with the sign and post it to Facebook tagging the Siouxland District Health Department or use the hashtag #MoveYouWaySC.

Those who participate will need to email where they found the sign to sbeekman@siouxlanddistricthealth.org to be entered in the weekly drawing.

The event is scheduled to start on May 1 and will go through June 6. The signs will be moved to a different trail each week.

Participants will have the chance if win a prize every week and the winners will be announced on social media weekly.

Move Your Way is the promotional campaign for the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. The campaign offers tools and resources for consumers and professionals to learn about the Physical Activity Guidelines and share its key messages.

Move Your Way aims to help people live healthier lives through increased physical activity. Siouxland District Health Department plans to schedule additional Move Your Way events throughout the summer.

If you would like more information about this event, contact Steve Beekman by email at sbeekman@siouxlanddistricthealth.org or by calling 712-490-5952.