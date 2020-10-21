Siouxland dentist offers scholarships, free wisdom teeth removal to students

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – It’s called the Wisdom for Wisdom Program, and it’s being offered by Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Under the program, high school students who haven’t had their wisdom teeth pulled are asked to write an essay. If their essay is chosen, the students receive the extraction for free and are awarded a $500 college scholarship.

“Wisdom for Wisdom, we basically came up with it as a way to help a lot of younger patients applying for college, but also make the wisdom tooth extraction process more fun,” said Dr. Louis George, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

He said the goal is to alleviate some of some of the financial burden that comes with applying to and attending college.

Noah Gilbertson is a senior at Vermillion High School. He’s one of five recipients chosen for the Wisdom to Wisdom Program.

“I’m going to be getting a job to help pay for college, but having this just really helps me feel like safe and secure without having to get more loans, especially right now with the pandemic. I haven’t been able to go out, and visit schools, and what not to help see where is the best school that I want, and with this money, it just helps me focus more on my studies,” Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson wants to pursue a degree in sports science and plans to use the scholarship to help pay for books.

“To me, it’s an exciting time because, unfortunately, school prices and book prices are only going up. And then, you add this whole pandemic on top of it and it just makes things a lot more stressful for people, perhaps, than it needs to be. So, anything we can do to take the load off people’s shoulders,” George said.

Latest Stories