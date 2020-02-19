Siouxland dentist and non-profit organization raises awareness about children’s dental health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and a local dentist talked to Siouxland children about the importance of healthy teeth.

A few Siouxland students got a different kind of lesson on Tuesday in class, a lesson in good oral hygiene.

Local dentist, Dr. Jeff Howenstein, partnered up with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland (CAAS) to teach kids about tooth health.

Dr. Howenstein and CAAS used stuffed animals with teeth and picture books to help kids understand just how important brushing their teeth is and how to care for their teeth.

He said that research shows teaching kids proper oral hygiene early can help prevent long term health impacts.

“Our main goal is just prevention. We want to educate kids, teachers, and their parents on ways to help prevent cavities by easy stuff routine; brushing, flossing, the timing of those,” said Dr. Jeff Howenstein, Dunes Dental for Kids.

He also said taking time to teach students the importance of dental health is also fun for him.

“We ask them ‘What they do when they go to the dentists?’ and it’s really fun to hear some of their answers and what goes through their minds. Their energy and questions and everything is just so great we really love doing it,” said Dr. Howenstein.

Dr. Howenstein said getting good dental habits started early is essential for life-long good health.