Siouxland dealerships remain open with COVID-19 precautions

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –While many businesses across Siouxland have shut their doors because of COVID 19, many auto dealerships remain open.

Normally, April means tax refunds and Total Motors general manager, Mitch Christoffel said that means car buying.

“We definitely have seen a decrease in sales with that, but it has really taken a surprising amount of vehicles that have still been purchased through this time. We kind of anticipated that nobody would be coming in and that hasn’t truly been the case,” said Christoffel.

Some Siouxlanders are still still looking for a new vehicle, people like Doris Kunkel.

“There were some issues here and there with my other one. I just kind of liked to upgrade,” said Kunkel.

Kunkel said she felt safe shopping for a vehicle, because of the many changes some dealerships have made.

“When entering the building, there is sanitizer gloves wheel covers and plexiglass communication on the table,” said Kunkel.

Christoffel said his showroom is now locked off to the public avoiding indoor browsing traffic and they are encouraging customers to make appointments.

“We actually have quarantined a special part of our dealership it was previously our delivery room so now we two six-foot tables kinda pancaked together and we have special safety glass that we have put in between them,” said Christoffel.

With the CDC advising many people not to travel, Christoffel says the dealership has to be creative with test drives.

“With a lot of the customers, it’s at-home deliveries, at-home test drives so we have gone as far as past Spirit Lake for test drives and deliveries,” said Christoffel.