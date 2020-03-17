Siouxland daycares taking in school-aged kids during school closures

Many school districts closing their doors, as a precautionary measure to keep the Coronavirus from spreading.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –Students all over Siouxland weren’t in school Monday and won’t be for the next few weeks. Many school districts closed their doors as a precautionary measure to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

The decision to close Sioux City Community Schools came at 9 p.m. Sunday night, and they’ll be shut for at least four weeks. That means some parents have to quickly find places for their kids to stay, while they go to work.

“I thought it was a little delayed, but I’m grateful that they are doing that,” said Rachel Rodgers, who lives in Sioux City.

Rachel Rodgers, like a lot of parents, was a little surprised by the decision to close Sioux city schools for a month. At Apple Tree Pre-school and Learning Center, they saw it coming.

“We have parents that have their children currently here. They have already called us and said when school will be out their older kids will be here, but those are the kids that we always take. We haven’t had any calls out of our typical children that we have,” said Laurie Roethler, the director of Apple Tree.

The center also has some unexpected help, to handle the extra load.

“I go to South Dakota State University, and we were on spring break. And as of now they just extended our spring break an extra week,” said Whitney Lange, a college student.

Whitney Lange works at the daycare whenever she is home on break.

“I found out that my schedule is changing, and then last night finding out that the Sioux City Community School District is changing, so Laurie and I were in contact yesterday (Sunday) and then started my week today,” said Lange.

“We need to be here for all those people that still need to work doctors, and nurses and pharmacists and people that work at the grocery store, so we need all of those people to have somewhere to bring their kids so our lives can still go on because we are here for everyone,” said Roethler.

Another daycare said it’s been a wash for them, They have some new kids, while others are staying home with their parents.

While we’re sure they’re out there, what we didn’t find Monday were parents struggling to figure out what to do with their kids, during the school closure.