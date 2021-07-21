Siouxland dance group performs traditional Mexican routine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland dance group had been practicing outside the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center throughout the summer.



On Wednesday, they were invited to showcase their craft inside.

The group named Estrellas de Jalisco performed five traditional Mexican dances today in handmade clothes. The group practices for 10 to 12 hours a day and uses the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center auditorium a couple times a week.

While they’ve danced in several competitions and fairs, dancer Jordy Cambara said it meant a lot to share their culture with other Siouxlanders today.

“Mexico has a lot of different states and each state has a different type of dance, so we did a lot of different like, the first one was Jalisco, from all the different states,” Cambara said. “It’s just depending on where it’s from and just expressing the traditional dances from where we came from.”

The group will perform later this summer in Omaha.