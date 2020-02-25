Siouxland Dairy Queen to announce Smiles & Stories grant recipients at ceremony on Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Dairy Queen will be holding a ceremony to announce the $100,000 Smiles & Stories grant recipients on Friday.

On Friday, Siouxland DQ will be awarding $100,000 grants to 22 various non-profits throughout all of the communities they serve.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Dairy Queen location on 400 Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City.

Siouxland DQ said they believe in giving back to the communities in which they live, work, and do business.

In November 2019, in connecting with Giving Tuesday, Siouxland DQ announced their 2nd Annual DQ Smiles & Stories grant program.

The program was opened to non-profits organizations in the communities of:

Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff

LeMars

Sioux Center

Onawa

Cherokee

Canton, S.D.

Dell Rapids, S.D.

Iowa City

and surrounding areas

Siouxland DQ received over 120 applications for the second-grant program. It was an increase to the 70 applications for the grant program in 2019.

