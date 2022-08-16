SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fundraising initiative raised more than $14,000 for children being cared for at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

According to a release from Siouxland Dairy Queen, employees have been selling balloons for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network for over a month.

The balloons are part of an incentive to raise money for local kids that are being treated at UnityPoint St. Luke’s. The release specified that if an employee was able to sell more than 100 balloons, they would be able to throw a pie at the face of a manager.

Balloon sales nearly doubled from 2021, raising more than $14,000 this year, according to the release.

“Our team really stepped up for the kids in Siouxland,” said Concept Manager of Siouxland Dairy Queen Keith Comstock, “I am happy to take a few pies to the face for all their hard work.”

Pies will be thrown at the Sergeant Bluff Dairy Queen on Gaul Drive at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Questions can be directed to Ashley Phelps at 712-253-0193 or ashley@mosaic-business.com.