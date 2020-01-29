Siouxland Dairy Queen looking for applications for DQ Smiles & Stories grants

Breaking News
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Dairy Queen believes in giving back to the communities in which they live, work, and do business.

Back in November 2019, in correlation with Giving Tuesday, Siouxland Dairy queen announced their second annual program, DQ Smiles & Stories, where they are committing to give $100,000 to various non-profit organizations throughout the communities they serve.

The grant program is open to non-profit organizations in the communities they serve, which includes Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Le Mars, Sioux Center, Onawa, Cherokee, and Iowa City in Iowa. It also includes a few South Dakota communities such as Canton and Dell Rapids.

Non-profit organizations outside of these areas are also encouraged to apply.

Online applications for the DQ Mile & Stories grants will be accepted until Friday, January 31. The grants will be awarded on February 28.

To learn more about eligibility and requirements, or to apply, click here.

Siouxland Dairy Queen is a member of the locally-owned Aftershock Ventures, LLC family of companies.

For more information, contact Ashley Phelps with Siouxland DQ at ashley@mosaic-business.com or by calling 712-943-3733.

