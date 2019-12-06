Siouxland Dairy Queen donates money to local high schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Dairy Queen (DQ) presented checks to local high schools that total more than $9,500 on Friday.

Siouxland DQ presented checks to East, Dakota Valley, Heelan, North, Siouxland Christian, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, and West High Schools.

The check presentations were at the Morningside Dairy Queen located on 1405 Morningside Avenue.

During the month of November, Siouxland DQ hosted Battle of the Blizzards — School Edition.

The battle featured different DQ Blizzard treats partnered with the Sioux City metro high schools.

People were able to support their school by purchasing their respective Blizzard.

For every Blizzard sold in November, fifty cents was given to the respective schools.

Additional donations were given to the schools for their participation and support of the battle.

