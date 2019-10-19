Siouxland Cyclists torn between Ragbrai ride decision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland cyclists are torn. They’re now being forced to choose between two statewide bike ride events.

This comes after the former director of Ragbrai announced he’s not only leaving the race but is also creating a new competing bike ride event called “Iowa’s Ride”.

Greg Peterson, a member of the Siouxland Cyclists, explained his opinion on the recent departure.

“I really think they should be supporting Ragbrai. It’s been going on since 73′. It’s the longest going and largest bike ride in the world and I really think they should avoid taking away from that,” said Peterson.

“Iowa’s Ride” will begin next summer and take place the same week as Ragbrai, possibly threatening the 47-year tradition.

“If I decided to, i’d be choosing Ragbrai. If the other group had a ride setup different days then I might consider it but if it’s on the same days as Ragbrai then I would choose Ragbrai,” said Peterson.

The departure not only affects cyclists but also food vendors like Coffee and Nosh who depend on the state-wide race for a financial boost.

Stacy Orndorff, the owner of Coffee and Nosh, explained how the decision has affected their future planning.

“We’re concerned that the total riders is just going to be down in general. That it’s going to be divided and then planning how many riders to accommodate and deciding if its worth the investment to divide ourselves and have an additional crew,” said Orndorff.

As the two rides compete for cyclists, some Siouxlanders said they hope a resolution can be reached so they don’t have to choose between the two.