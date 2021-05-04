Siouxland Cyclists to host Bicycle Rodeo to teach kids how to safely ride bicycles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Cyclists are hosting a Bicycle Rodeo on May 8 at the Farmers Market in partner with Opportunities Unlimited and the Iowa Bike Coalition.

The rodeo will give kids free safety tips on how to maneuver their bikes and how to properly wear their helmets.

“You know, we just want kids to enjoy riding. Learn to ride them safely, learn it as a form of exercise, and also transportation. To get to and from places and to do it safely,” said Kati Bak, a Siouxland Cyclist Board Member.

There will also be free candy provided by Palmer Candy to make sure kids enjoy the cycling activities while learning how important their safety is.

“So we want to make sure that the kids are learning that not only bike safety, but how to take care of your brain, and actually spread that to your cousins, your aunts, your uncles, your parents. That wearing a helmet is cool and it can prevent a lot of injuries,” said Susan Vondrak from Opportunities Unlimited.

Opportunities Unlimited has given around 3,000 helmets to Siouxland kids since the start of their operations.

One of the reasons behind hosting the rodeo this weekend is that National Ride Your Bike to School Day is May 5.