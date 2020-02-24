Siouxland cyclists take advantage of beautiful weekend weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a beautiful weekend in Siouxland. Some Siouxland cyclists took advantage of the warmer temperatures.

Members of the Siouxland Cyclist Club shook off the rust of winter Sunday morning and hit the roads for their first bike ride of the season. The trek took them from the Sioux City riverfront to Jefferson and back.

Members say it is time to get back into the swing of things

“So days like today really starts the season out and get reacquainted with our old bicycle friends and just enjoy the day,” said Siouxland cyclist Ron Begnoche.

The group is always welcoming new members. With the weather expected to be just as nice next weekend, it wouldn’t time to join.