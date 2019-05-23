Siouxland customers left with trash and no answers

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) – People all over Siouxland are wondering why their trash hasn’t been picked up. For the past few weeks, Independence Waste company has not collected trash from their contracted clients in several Siouxland communities.

Independence Waste services customers in Sioux City, Jefferson, Vermillion and more. Customers said they’ve already pre-paid for the service, but no trash has been collected.

“I don’t want to leave garbage on the streets for two weeks,” said Edelen.

It a stinky problem Joe Edelen tried to solve by driving from Vermillion to Elk Point to go to the headquarters of Independence Waste in person and find out when his trash will be collected.

“When they do provide service, they provide excellent service, and I have been with them for many years, but we seem to have a problem right now,” said Edelen.

Like Edelen, KCAU 9 reached out to the company to get answers, but have yet to hear a direct answer from the owners.

“Every time you call, there is a new excuse: the trucks are down, they can’t get employees. It just went really downhill,” said Ben Schneiders, a customer in Sioux City.

Many customers are now switching their service to other local trash companies, like Loren Fisher, who says he understands the struggle.

“It’s put a strain on a lot of the haulers because part of the issue every hauler is having is they can’t find help. There is nobody to be had,” said Fisher.

Businesses and homeowners who have already paid Independence Waste for their contracted service say they just want their trash to be picked up.

“It’s frustrating. I mean, how do you like throwing money out the window? That is basically what we are doing. There are four businesses in my area here that pay for the same service, and they got all their dumpsters are full, and they haven’t dumped them either,” said Schneiders.

“I’m always for business people, and I hope whatever their problem is they get it resolved and get back on the road and get the garbage picked up,” said Edelen.

Right now, it’s still a waiting game for those customers. The only update they have right now from Independence Waste is a voice mail message that says they hope to resume operations any day now.