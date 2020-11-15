Siouxland couple starting up a craft brewery

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland couple is taking their beer brewing skills to the next level by moving out of their garage and into a new facility in Jefferson, South Dakota.

“We just want to make a place for our community to gather, and beer is a perfect place to do that,” said Nicki Werner, owner of Jefferson Beer Supply.

Nicki Werner and her partner Anthony Roark are the couple behind the new business coming to the town of Jefferson.

“We made progress with our building we’re working through renovations, and we don’t have a firm timeline yet, but we’re just trying to get our community behind us and raise some awareness,” said Nicki.

The entrepreneurs have strong family ties to the Jefferson community, and they want their start-up to be a part of the town’s economic growth.

“I think this brewery is going to compliment Bud’s Bar as far as the cross over and bringing people to town, and I’m just excited about it. I’m excited for them, and I’m excited for Jefferson and what it means for our sales tax revenue and that helps our fire department and EMS,” said Michaeleen Roark, Jefferson’s City Finance Officer.

Nicki is the mastermind behind craft beers.

“Some of the recipes I’m excited to show off include our fruited sours, that’s what Anthony is drinking right here. It’s a Rhubarb pie inspired sour after my mother-in-law, she makes a great Rhubarb pie crisp recipe,” said Nicki.

Her partner Anthony is the brains behind the beef.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve been a butcher. I have some tradition sausages in mind as well as some off the wall ones. So we are going to have a small sausage kitchen as well as beer,” said Anthony Roark, owner of Jefferson Beer Supply.

The couple says their overall goal is to provide a place for the community to bring their loved ones.

“We really want this to be a family-oriented space. We’re going to have events for the family to come. It’s a great place to have something for everyone. We want to be as inclusive as we can be,” said Nicki.

Nicki and Anthony say they are hoping to have their doors open by the summer of 2021.

