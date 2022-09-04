SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU)- A Siouxland couple has been featuring a unique kind of artform at ArtSplash over the weekend.

Gregory MacDonald and Mell Smith create wood carvings and paintings and they’re sharing their work with the Siouxland community in support of the art center.

“A book on carving Santas, that’s how I learned to carve. And I started doing some shows like this part-time and they started selling for me right away. So I figured, why mess with it.” Said Gregory MacDonald.

Gregory MacDonald said he has 35 years of experience carving cottonwood bark into unique things and they have made a living with their craft.

“We’re just in the studio every single day, sometimes 12 hours or more a day, and then about half the weekend of the year, we’ll be out on the road doing shows. And then we work while we are at the shows too.” Said Gregory MacDonald.

MacDonald says he makes between 12 hundred and 15 hundred wood carvings a year. However, none of this would be possible without his wife mell smith. They said that while Gregory carves, Mell is right by his side painting.

“I usually have 5 to 10 going at a time so I do the basic painting, you know. Faces, beards, or jack o’lantern faces, and then I go for the details.” Said Mell Smith.

Smith stated that each day, she spends more than 7 hours painting wooden figures.

“You get worn out creatively in a day, but I never not want to work. We work every day in the studio, every day. Even if it’s for two hours and I’m done.” Said Mell Smith.

When it comes to being part of this year’s ArtSplash, the couple indicated that the long hours and tireless work pay off.

“It’s close for us, it’s a nice show and they really treat their vendors exceptionally well, the art center does.” Said Gregory MacDonald.

Smith says her personal record for most figurines pained in one day is 22