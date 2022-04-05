SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A couple who conspired to distribute meth was sentenced to prison on March 31 after pleading guilty to the United States District Court.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Meghan Renken, 29, of Spirit Lake, and Jared Wolthuis, 32, of Milford, pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021.

During their plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Renken and Wolthuis planned to distribute more than three pounds of pure methamphetamine between July 2018 and March 2020 in the Dickinson County Area.

On March 17, 2020, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant at a co-conspirator’s residence where they found 20 pounds of meth from an outbuilding on the premises.

While executing the warrant, according to the release, officers stopped Renken and Wolthuis while driving away from the scene. After searching the vehicle, officers found three pounds of pure methamphetamine that Renken and Wolthuis admitted to planning to distribute the meth to other people. The release added that they both distributed individual ounces of methamphetamine.

Renken was sentenced to 31 months in prison, and Wolthuis was sentenced to 36 months. Each must serve a three-year term of supervised release, with no chances of parole.

Wolthuis was released on bond that was previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons. Renken remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service until she can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney and investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa. The Force consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD), Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.