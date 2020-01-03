Siouxland couple celebrates their 66th wedding anniversary

Their secret to a long lasting and happy marriage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland couple is celebrating a major milestone.

Lowell and Reta Johnson enjoyed their 66th wedding anniversary at the Faith United Presbyterian Church in Morningside.

If you think that’s impressive, the couple has five children, 15 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandkids with one more on the way.

The couple says commitment is the key to a happy marriage.

“There’s going to be days where we don’t like each other, but don’t run away because the next day you might like each other. You have to have a purpose in life and to me, I made this vow and he’s a pretty good guy so I stuck with him and he stuck with me. I don’t know why but he did,” jokes Reta Johnson.

Over a hundred friends and family came out to celebrate their 66-year mark with them.

