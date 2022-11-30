SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Love that stands the test of time and one relationship has proven that.

Ben and Betty Shapiro met on a blind date set up by Ben’s brother and they didn’t quite like each other at first, but in 1947, they tied the knot and never looked back, raising four kids in Sioux City who have all moved on to cities all over the nation. These days they spend their time reading at Heritage Nursing Home.

They told KCAU 9 the secret of a long marriage is honesty.

“Be honest with each other. Be open with each other. Respect each other and listen to what they have to say,” said Ben and Betty Shapiro.

As for celebrating the big occasion, they plan to spend the night in.