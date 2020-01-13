Siouxland couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

The couple tied the knot at the Methodist Church in Correctionville back in 1950 and on Sunday they returned alongside their five kids for their wedding anniversary

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, a Siouxland couple reached a major milestone not many can match. Leonard and Phyllis Todd celebrating 70 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot at the Methodist Church in Correctionville back in 1950 and on Sunday they returned alongside their five kids for their wedding anniversary. They share what they believe to be the secret to a long happy marriage.

“Don’t get mad both at the same time, faith and prayer can go a long way,” said the couple.

The couple has had kids together who are now grandparents themselves. They say they feel very lucky to still have their parents in their lives.

“We hold hands in a big circle and say are prayer and there is a lot of they will say this started with two special people and look at how it has grown over the years,” said Coletta Weeda.

Most of their large family was there on Sunday to celebrate alongside them. Members of the community also came to give the couple good wishes.