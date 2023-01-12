SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland counties are looking for more public defenders, but officials said that process has been difficult.

Jerry Miller is the state’s attorney in Union County. He only has three attorneys in his office. He said the county receives a lot of cases, and the small staff has no choice but to work longer hours.

“Individuals are required to have their rights fulfilled,” Miller said. “There has to be a probable cause hearing within 15 days regardless of the staffing if they’re incarcerated in jail.”

He said cases can come from more than 30 different officers, such as local police, highway patrol and the Game, Fish and Parks department.

In Clay County, state’s attorney Alexis Tracy said the county has been fully staffed with three attorneys for over one year, but filling those positions was challenging with competition from the private sector as well as other counties.

“It surprised me that we had difficulty hiring,” Tracy said. “Some of the feedback that we got were that some of the younger attorneys wanted to be in more of that city atmosphere.”

Woodbury County attorney James Loomis said the county has 13 attorneys, but they need five more. He recently expressed his concerns to Woodbury County supervisors.

Loomis said the county has functioned with its limited staff so far, but more help is needed.

“We do need assistance because we can’t continue on the pace that we’re continuing with the staff that we have, but what we’ve done up to this point is we’ve moved people around and we’ve moved different attorneys back to positions that they’ve held before,” Loomis said.

Loomis said adding more benefits such as bonuses and vacation time for new hires will help attract more people to public service.