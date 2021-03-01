Siouxland counties to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The state of Iowa will receive over 25,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, in addition to the Moderna and Pfizer allocations, Iowa will receive 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA and CDC on February 28.

IDPH will direct the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation to 17 Iowa counties with significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations, who are frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing sectors and who live or work in settings that make social distancing unfeasible.

This approach will ensure that local public health can coordinate with employers on the quick administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to essential workforce who have been disproportionally affected by the virus. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was shown to prevent hospitalization and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and 85% effective at preventing severe illness from the virus.

IDPH will share details regarding the continued weekly allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when they are confirmed.

Iowa counties receiving the Johnson & Johnson counties: