Siouxland council asking for public input on Hamilton Blvd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A long stretch of Hamilton Boulevard will be getting some improvements in the future based on community suggestions.

According to the release, the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) and the City of Sioux City are asking for public input to help improve traffic flow on Hamilton Boulevard from the I-29 interchange to Stone Park Boulevard.

Siouxlanders can provide input by taking a short survey or using an interactive mapping tool where one can click on a map to note problem areas and provide suggestions for improvements.

The survey and mapping tool can be viewed by clicking here

SIMPCO and the City of Sioux City will be taking input from the community this summer and plan to make announcements in the fall.