Siouxland contractor who paid homeless man to help commit theft of $14K sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A contractor who was paid more than $14,000 to build a garage in Sioux City but didn’t work on it and spent the money was sentenced on Tuesday.

According to a court filing, Drew Wilshire-Gerdes was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree theft. He had pled guilty on September 14. He was fined $1,370 and was ordered to pay nearly $28,000 to five different people.

Court documents said Wilshire-Gerdes accepted a check for $14,243,96 to build a garage in Sioux City in August of 2020. The check was deposited in the account of Wilshire Homes Services. The work was never done, but bank records indicated the money had been spent.

When approached by the person who paid for the construction of the garage, Wilshire-Gerdes said that he sold the business to another person, who was later found to be homeless. The homeless man told police he was given $50 to sign the contract transferring the business to him.