SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A company has plans for residential and commercial development in Sioux City.

According to an upcoming agenda from the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission, the Siouxland-based business entity Diamond Willow L.L.C., is seeking approval for its concept plan in the northern part of Sioux City.

The proposed development plan located along Outer Drive between Business Highway 75 and US Highway 75 Bypass would cover close to 326 acres with approximately 256 acres of land for residential development and nearly 70 acres for commercial development.

The plan will be discussed at the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on September 13.