SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dakota County company has entered an agreement with Navigator CO 2 Ventures LLC.

According to a press release from Navigator Ventures, Siouxland Ethanol LLC has agreed to assist in the Heartland Greenway project, which will aim to capture CO 2 to transport and store.

Navigator is planning on designing equipment from Siouxland Ethanol, and Navigator plans to capture, store, and transport up to 235,000 metric tons of Siouxland’s CO 2 every year. The operations are planned to begin in 2025.

“As one of the best-in-class ethanol biorefining operators, we are excited to be working with Siouxland on a comprehensive carbon handling solution,” Navigator CEO, Matt Vining said. “The provided services will create a day-one economic benefit to the facility and surrounding community, while abating almost 100% of Siouxland’s greenhouse gas emissions. The agreements in place with Siouxland and other industrial emitters of CO 2 are a testament to the broad commitment by industry to decarbonize, and we couldn’t be prouder to play a role in that evolution. We look forward to the long-term partnership with Nick and his team as we continue expansion of Heartland Greenway.”

As Heartland Greenway expands, it is expected to catch up to 15 million metric tons of CO 2 annually.

“Siouxland Ethanol has been a leader in producing low carbon ethanol since its inception,” said President and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol, Nick Bowdish. “Whether it be actively capturing methane from the neighboring landfill and using it to create process steam for the plant or installing the very first dryer exhaust energy recovery system, our company is a living example of how to provide real solutions to our transportation needs that both lower the carbon footprint and are readily available at scale today. This agreement with Navigator takes our commitment to provide clean octane and increases it exponentially.”

Learn more about Heartland Greenway by visiting this website.