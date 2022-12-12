REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. has announced the 14th annual mitten fundraising is partnering with local businesses in five counties. The fundraiser will be providing assistance to needy families.

According to a release from Mid-Sioux opportunity, mittens can be purchased for one dollar at participating businesses, and all proceeds will go to families in Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Cherokee, and Ida Counties.

The release specified that the funds will be used for direct services to families, and assistance may be in the form of clothing, food, and rental or utility assistance.

Mittens can be purchased at the following locations,

Remsen: American Bank, Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc., Iowa State Bank, Mrs. B’s Convenience Store

Cherokee: Fareway, Bomgaars or Hy-Vee

Akron: Maynard’s

Ida Grove: Cenex or Food Pride

Rock Rapids: Sunshine Foods, P-N-P