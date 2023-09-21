SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than a week after a North Iowa police officer lost his life in the line of duty, local communities are continuing to offer support and aid to his family. Even Siouxlanders are finding ways to help.

Spencer Community Schools District is joining a growing list of schools offering assistance to those suffering the loss of Officer Kevin Cram.

Fans attending Friday night’s home football game with Le Mars will be asked to pitch in during a special collection benefitting Officer Cram’s family.

Additionally, two Spencer football players with family working in law enforcement will carry a thin blue line flag onto the football field.

Organizers of the effort state that they are hoping for widespread community support.

“I think our community has already responded and has raised or donated quite a bit of money so far but when this gets out I think the residents of Clay County and Spencer are really going to step up to help this family in need,” said Chief Deputy Zach Larsen, “It’s really cool. I have a father too who used to be a deputy in our county and it really makes you think about the sacrifice they make to their families and the community, said Taylor Chapman, activities director at Spencer High School.”

Schools around Algona took up similar collections or donated money for every touchdown scored last week with funds totaling more than $80,000 dollars.