Siouxland Community Reads to host first book discussion meeting in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library’s Siouxland Community Reads will host its first book discussion meeting in March.

The meeting will take place on March 9 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dakota Perk, 3900 Dakota Ave, Suite 1, South Sioux City.

The book that will be discussed at the meeting is The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú.

Siouxland Community Reads is a community reading initiative organized by the Sioux City Public Library and other community partners.

The idea for the reading initiative is to recommend three books over three months and expand on the reading experience with featured events that are related to each book.

The other two books that will be covered until May are:

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

My Ántonia by Willa Cather

During those months, some of the featured events will include Revathi Truong sharing stories from her work as an immigration attorney and a Pandemic board game night hosted by Games King.

These events will help the readers go a little bit deeper into the themes found in those books.

“Over the next three months, we welcome the community to participate by reading the books that interest them, and joining us for the programs that appeal to them. This initiative promotes a variety of genres and reading interests, and brings people together for shared experiences,” said Kelsey Patterson, reader services specialist at the Sioux City Public Library.

In the fall, Siouxland Community Reads will have three more books with programs that relate to them.

For more information about Siouxland Community Reads, visit the Sioux City Public Library’s website and Facebook pages.