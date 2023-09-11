ALTA, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland community is mourning the recent loss of one of their teachers.

Tyler John “TJ” Schaefer, 39, of Alta passed away on Friday at the University of Iowa Hospital, according to Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home.

Schaefer taught Early American History and World Geography 1 at Alta-Aurelia High School.

The Alta-Aurelia School District said on Facebook that he has left a void in the district.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our beloved teachers from the Alta-Aurelia School District, TJ Schaefer. His passing has left a void in our district that will be deeply felt by students, colleagues, and our communities. In this difficult time, let us remember TJ for his dedication, kindness, and the countless lives he touched. We extend our deepest condolences to the Schaefer family and their loved ones, and we share in their grief as we collectively mourn this loss. Per the family wishes, our homecoming activities for the week will continue as scheduled and counseling services will be available at the high school on Monday.” Alta-Aurelia School District

According to the funeral home’s website, details on funeral services are still being decided.