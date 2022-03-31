EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — When Mike’s Food Town closed at the end of 2018, residents of Emerson were forced to drive a considerable distance for most of their grocery needs.

In small town Nebraska, even the availability of fresh produce or meat can be a challenge. That’s been the case in Emerson, which is why Mark Graf and other residents teamed up with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Cooperative Development team to establish a community-owned grocery store.

Associate director of UNL’s Co-op Development, Charlotte Narjes, said the most important part of starting a cooperative is to verify the community members are committed to the task at hand.

“You need to look at it because a cooperative again, it’s one vote per person. It’s for the benefit of the membership, it’s user-owned and controlled. It’s a different model,” said Narjes.

Graf said when the town’s lone food retailer closed, Emerson became a “food desert” — a community that has no grocery stores within 10 miles.

“We’re just so used to being able to before, if you forgot something or run out, you could run down the street and go get it. Now, we drive 20, 30 miles to go get something,” said Graf, president of Emerson’s co-op board.

Graf said starting a co-op has come with its challenges, especially with pandemic-related supply chain issues.

“The lead time on different equipment is just unreal for us. Coolers were six months out, shelving was a year out,” said Graf.

So, the co-op board has had to get creative, buying out old shelving from a grocery store that moved locations in nearby Gothenburg, and creating a partnership with the local American Legion to use their building for what will be called “Post 60 Market” while also continuing to provide a meeting room for Legion members.

Inside, the drywall is complete so all that’s left is the volunteer hours of painting and installing the equipment and utilities.

“We’re excited, we hope in a couple months we’re up and running. There’s a lot of work to be done yet but there’s end in sight, we hope,” said Graf.

Graf said any Nebraska resident is eligible to invest in the cooperative through purchasing common stock, which he says are still available at $500 per share.