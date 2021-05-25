Siouxland community holding special election, could lose town status

CHATSWORTH, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County community of Chatsworth is holding a special election Tuesday night, which could determine whether the community continues to be considered a town.

The community of 80 people haven’t had a mayor since December, and one has registered as a candidate for Tuesday’s election. If the community isn’t able to find member to fill their empty seats, it puts them at risk of losing their township status.

Currently, the community has appointed a councilman as temporary mayor, so residents will have to write in names for his former seat, as well as the open mayor seat.