SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Community Health announced Wednesday morning that they received a $5 million donation that will help them continue to serve the community.

The Siouxland Community Health Center was given $5 million from McKenzie Scott and her foundation, Yield Giving. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The center did not have to apply for any grant to receive the donation, instead, a representative from Yield Giving reached out to Siouxland Community Health to offer them the gift.

Siouxland Community Health Center’s chief executive, Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, said that the $5 million has already been deposited.

“When I was informed of the gift, I said right away, ‘Do we have to do a work plan? Do we have to submit a budget? Do we have to do an annual report?’ and the woman said to me, ‘Mari, we fully vetted you. We fully vetted your organization. We are giving you this gift and we know you will use it wisely as you have used all of your resources,'” Kapten-Dahlen said.

The Community Health Center is now researching factors that negatively impact health. They’ll use that info to create a task force to better address the cause and improve overall health.