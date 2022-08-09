SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Community Health Center will be holding events for everyone in honor of National Health Center Week.

The week started off with a press conference that went over the importantance of health centers.

State officials expected the need for programs like Siouxland Community Health to increase in the near future, estimating 1 in 10 Iowans in the next five years.

“So we are in desperatly need of expansion of these facilities as well as in South Sioux, so we are highlighting this week the need for access for our patients, patients who would otherwise going to an emergency room and would not be getting the consistent care that they need,” said Mary Kaptain-Dahlen of the Siouxland Community Health Center.

Later this week, the center will be hosting a “Rock the Center” community event at their South Sioux City site on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.