Siouxland Community Health Foundation raises money with golf fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The weather may have deterred some folks form spending the day outdoors, but some Siouxlanders hit the golf course for a good cause on Monday afternoon.

The Siouxland Community Health Foundation hosted a golfing event at the Sioux City Country Club.

Besides 18 holes of golf, participants were giving money to support programs and services at the Community Health Center.

“People are still thinking about the people in need. Everday in my office, I get phone calls or emails or people stopping by with things for people in need, and this is just another example. Several people said I wanna make sure that I support your golf event because I want to support the things you do in the programs that you do,” said Brendyn Richards with Siouxland Community Health Center.

This was the fourth year the Siouxland Community Health Foundation held its annual golf tournament.

